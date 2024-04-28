28 Apr, 24

Sinopec Challenges India’s Energy Influence with New Sri Lanka Refinery

UncategorizedNo Comments

The world’s biggest refiner, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, or Sinopec, is accelerating plans to build its first fully-owned refinery outside China.    Sinopec is set to complete a feasibility study in June to build one or two refineries in Sri Lanka as China looks to capitalize on its foreign investments. China Merchants Port Holdings has developed and operates the Hambantota port in Sri Lanka, an island very close to India. Both China and India are vying to boost their energy presence in Sri Lanka to deliver fuel…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This field is required.

This field is required.

Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved.