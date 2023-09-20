Small Oilfield Service Companies May Have Big Upside

The market could be ready to make a sharp turn higher in the valuations of the smaller oilfield service-OFS companies. Since May of this year the bigger players with multi-national footprints such as Halliburton, (NYSE:HAL), and Schlumberger, (NYSE: SLB) have rallied relentlessly. HAL is up 66% and SLB has risen 50% from May lows. Smaller companies like ProFrac Holdings, (NYSE:ACDC), and Select Energy Services, (NYSE: WTTR) have traded flatly or trended down- out of sync with oil prices, which have rallied 45% from May lows in the 70’s. The…