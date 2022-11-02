Soaring Coal Prices Push Traders To Seek Private Funding

Surging coal prices amid high demand and a lack of Russian coal imports has pushed European traders toward private funds to finance coal shipments, traders and private fund managers tell Bloomberg. Coal prices in Europe have jumped since the EU enforced an embargo on imports of Russian coal in August. Faced with energy shortages and soaring natural gas prices, many major economies in Europe, including Germany and the UK, have restarted some of the stand-by coal-fired power generation capacity. With rising prices and rising demand for coal, trades…