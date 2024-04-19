Soaring Russian Oil Imports Drag OPEC’s Market Share in India to a Record Low

Russia was India’s single largest oil supplier for a second consecutive fiscal year, as surging imports of Russian crude dragged down the share of OPEC and Middle East supply to India to a record low, Reuters reported on Friday, citing data from tanker-tracking data obtained from industry sources. In the 2023/2024 fiscal year ended March 31, the share of Middle East oil supply of India’s oil imports slumped to as low as 46% — the lowest on record dating back to 2001-2002, according to the Reuters analysis. This compares with a…