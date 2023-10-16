SOCAR And Lukoil Seal Unique Oil Deal Despite Western Sanctions

Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR has concluded a wide-ranging agreement with Russia’s Lukoil under which the Russian oil company will lend SOCAR $1.5 billion and supply SOCAR’s STAR oil refinery in Turkey with up to 200,000 barrels per day of Russian crude oil. The unusual agreement is apparently structured to overcome the problems SOCAR was facing in purchasing Russian crude oil for its STAR refinery due to the sanctions imposed by the West on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. The sanctions prevent Western companies from both buying and…