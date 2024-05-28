Solar Power Set to Soar in the Middle East

Renewables capacity in the Middle East is set to soar in the coming years, with green energy sources outpacing fossil fuel usage in the power sector by 2040, according to Rystad Energy’s latest research. Solar photovoltaic (PV) is expected to emerge as the predominant source, accounting for more than half of the region’s power supply by the middle of the century, up from 2% last year. By 2050, renewable energy sources, including hydro in addition to solar and wind, are expected to constitute a staggering 70% of the Middle East’s power generation…