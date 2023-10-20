Solar Power Stocks Crash After Demand Warning Across Europe

The renewable energy meltdown continues as solar power company stocks tumbled on Friday morning after solar equipment maker SolarEdge Technologies warned of sliding European demand. “During the second part of the third quarter of 2023, we experienced substantial unexpected cancellations and pushouts of existing backlog from our European distributors,” said SolarEdge CEO Zvi Lando in a statement. Lando said, “We attribute these cancellations and pushouts to higher-than-expected inventory in the channels and slower-than-expected…