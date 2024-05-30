Sources Warn of Potential OPEC+ ‘Plot Twist’ on Sunday

Ahead of the OPEC+ Sunday meeting, Reuters has cited three unnamed cartel sources as saying that a rollover to the end of the year of the existing 2.2 million barrel-per-day voluntary oil production cuts is currently being discussed. Analysts have been expecting OPEC+ to maintain the status quo on Sunday, and Reuters’ Thursday report is in line with those expectations. The voluntary cuts expire at the end of JUne, and OPEC+ launches its meetings on Sunday at 1100 GMT. Through the end of this year, OPEC+ members have agreed…