South Africa Allows TotalEnergies To Drill For Offshore Oil And Gas

South Africa has dismissed an appeal against TotalEnergies’ offshore drilling plans, allowing the French supermajor to explore for oil and gas in a block off its southwest coast, Reuters reported on Monday, citing a ruling by the environment minister Barbara Creecy. TotalEnergies has been looking to explore for oil and natural gas in Block 5/6/7, located offshore the southwest coast of South Africa, between Cape Town and Cape Agulhas. TotalEnergies is proposing to drill up to five offshore wells on the block. In April, South Africa’s…