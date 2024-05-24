24 May, 24

South Africa Looks to Create Office to Auction Grid Transmission Projects

The government-owned Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) is in talks with South African ministries to set up an office to manage auctions of power transmission projects, a bank executive told Bloomberg in an interview published on Friday.    The bank is discussing with government departments the setting up of the office that is expected to bring private funding to link up renewable energy sources to the transmission grid. This “needs to be signed off by the different parties within government,” Michael Hillary,…

