03 Jun, 24

South Africa Overturns Ruling that Halted Shell’s Wild Coast Exploration

Oil supermajor Shell won a reprieve for Wild Coast offshore exploration after a South African appeals court suspended an earlier ruling from a lower court that had halted exploration activities due to environmental concerns, Reuters reports.  Shell targeted South Africa’s Wild Coast for oil exploration in 2014, sparking backlash from indigenous peoples in this eastern region of the country who were concerned about the potential for land and water contamination.  Local environmental activists campaigned against exploration, winning…

