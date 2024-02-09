South Africa’s Platinum Group Miners Are In Jeopardy

Platinum—it is a metal that energy transitions around the globe depend on. But two South African platinum producers just reported that their profits crashed over H2 2023—and over 2023—as prices for the critical metal continues to fall. South African platinum producer Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd said its profits—tied to the falling price of energy transition metals such as platinum—fell by more than 85% in the second half of last year thanks to the falling prices of platinum, palladium, rhodium. The company also wrote…