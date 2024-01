The largest coal-exporting terminal in South Africa, the world’s fifth-largest coal exporter, saw coal export volumes drop by 6.2% year over year in 2023 to the lowest level since 1992, as rail challenges choked transportation. The Richards Bay Coal Terminal (RBCT), South Africa’s largest, shipped 47.2 million tons of coal in 2023, chief executive Alan Waller told reporters in a media briefing. The decline in coal exports to more than a three-decade low was the result of continued…