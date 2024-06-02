South Australia Turns to Solar Energy for Economic Survival

Despite its longstanding reliance on coal, Australia is steadily transitioning away from fossil fuels to greener alternatives. The government has made ambitious pledges to close the country’s coal mines and expand its wind and solar energy operations. This includes the development of the largest wind farm in the southern hemisphere, as well as massive solar power and battery projects. However, environmentalists worry that Australia may not be as successful at leaving coal behind as it hopes, potentially to the detriment of its green transition. …