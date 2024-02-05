South Korea’s EV Sales Held Back by Drivers’ Fears of Battery Fires

South Korea’s electric vehicle (EV) sales fell by 0.1% last year for the first annual decline since 2017, as drivers cite fears of batteries catching fire and insufficient number of chargers as key obstacles alongside higher interest rates and high prices. South Korean drivers are concerned that their future EVs could catch fire while charging or in a car crash, according to a November survey by the Korea Transportation Safety Authority quoted by Bloomberg on Monday. In 2020 and 2021, several high-profile cases of EVs catching…