Southeast Asia Is Betting Big on a Green Future

Despite the continued reliance on fossil fuels by several Southeast Asian countries, many governments in the region are going full steam ahead on energy transition plans, as they invest heavily in renewables and clean tech. Thanks to funding from international donors, some countries in Southeast Asia are finally able to plan for a greener future, as they establish strategies to eventually decarbonise their economies in line with a global green transition. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries have pledged to reduce…