S&P Global: EU Could Finalise Russia LNG Sanctions in June

The European Union is gearing up to put the finishing touches on its 14th sanctions package on Russian energy this month, with sanctions targets to include shipments of Russian LNG, the European energy commissioner has told S&P Global Commodity Insights on Monday. The sanctions package adds three Russian LNG projects to the blacklist, including Arctic LNG 2, Ust-Luga and Murmansk, Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson told S&P Global Commodity Insights, adding that this sanctions package would be “the first one where…