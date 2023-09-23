Space-Based Solar Power Could Become A Reality

There’s been story after story about the potential for space-based solar power this year, as the ambitious energy plan gains the backing of prominent figures, tech companies and academic institutions. What seemed a pipedream just a few years ago now appears increasingly viable as the rise in investments in green technologies expands the potential for innovative clean energy projects immensely. Solar energy generation from space is expected to work by using solar panel-equipped, energy-transmitting satellites to collect high-intensity,…