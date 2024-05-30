30 May, 24

Spanish Gas Lobby Calls for Urgent Support Amid Renewables Boom

Spain should support its domestic natural gas-fired power plants to be available to provide electricity when needed, and such regulation is “urgent and necessary,” according to the president of Spanish gas industry association Sedigas.   The so-called capacity mechanism would pay gas power plants to be available for generation when necessary, amid soaring shares of the intermittent solar and wind power generation.   “We hope that the regulation enabling the deployment of capacity mechanisms can materialise…

