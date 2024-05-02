Stagflation Signals Soar as Manufacturing Surveys Show Skyrocketing Prices

While ‘hard’ data has been improving recently (albeit then downwardly revised a month later), it is the ‘soft’ survey data that has collapsed amid Bidenomics. Source: Bloomberg And this morning continued that trend as S&P Global’s US Manufacturing PMI (survey) fell from 51.9 in March to 50.0 as the final print for April (49.9 flash). ISM’s Manufacturing survey also missed, dropping from 50.3 to 49.2 (contraction). Source: Bloomberg Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said: “Business conditions…