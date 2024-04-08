Stainless Steel Market Sees Mixed Signals Amid Falling Nickel Prices

Via Metal Miner Nickel prices continued to the upside during the first half of March, taking a momentary pause from their long-term downtrend. However, prices found a peak by March 13, reaching their highest level since October 2023. Following that, the rally collapsed, and prices returned to the downside. Overall, nickel prices fell 5.56% month over month. The Stainless Monthly Metals Index (MMI) fell 3.16% from March to April. Falling Nickel Prices Temper Stainless Sentiment As usual, the Q1 stainless market experienced a seasonal pickup from…