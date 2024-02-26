Start-Up at BP’s West African LNG Export Project Slips Again to Q4

First LNG at BP’s delayed Greater Tortue Ahmeyim export project offshore Mauritania and Senegal is now expected for the fourth quarter of 2024, project partner Kosmos said on Monday in an update confirming further slipping of the start-up date. BP and Kosmos are developing the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim Phase 1 project, which will use a floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) vessel to produce LNG from the massive natural gas find offshore Mauritania and Senegal in West Africa made in 2015. The Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) Phase 1…