Startups and Big Oil Use Fracking Tech To Unlock Geothermal Energy

Big Oil is using its deep pockets and expertise in well geology to back and partner with energy startups that are looking to unlock renewable energy from beneath the earth’s surface. Geothermal energy, which has been around for decades, has received new momentum with the net-zero targets of many economies, including the United States. Some of the biggest oil and gas firms, including Chevron, BP, and Devon Energy, are investing directly in geothermal projects and startups. And some of the newly created geothermal companies are using…