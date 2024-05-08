Steel Industry Collaboration Ushers in a New Era of Eco-Friendly Manufacturing

Via Metal Miner ThyssenKrupp recently announced plans to create a 50/50 joint steel manufacturing venture with the Czech Republic’s EP Corporate Group and ThyssenKrupp Steel (TKS). According to the German group, talks are now ongoing between the two parties for the sale of an additional 30% stake in the steelmaker, following an April 26 announcement that EP would initially acquire a 20% stake in TKS. However, ThyssenKrupp did not indicate a prospective timeline for a planned sale of the additional stake. The two parties also agreed not to…