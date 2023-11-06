Steel Prices Inch Higher As UAW Strike Ends

Via Metal Miner The Automotive MMI (Monthly Metals Index) moved sideways month-over-month, rising in price by just 2.31%. Save for hot-dipped galvanized steel, most parts of the index also traded sideways, mainly due to a lack of strong bullish or bearish pressure. Hot-dipped galvanized proved the only outlier due to steel corporations hiking prices. However, the main headline in US steel news remains the potential end of the UAW strike. UAW Strike: An End in Sight After a seven week strike, United Auto Workers (UAW) union and the Big Three…