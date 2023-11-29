Steelmaker ArcelorMittal Halts Bosnia Steel Plant Amid Demand Slump

By Sohrab Darabshaw via AGMetalminer.com A drop in steel demand throughout Europe proved the reason for ArcelorMittal temporarily suspending output at its Bosnia plant. The company remains a leading player in the steel industry, making approximately 700,000 tons of liquid steel every year and employing 2,200 workers. According to this report, company management moved to halt production due to a drop in European demand. The company stated that the decline began with the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022, but added that an increase in energy…