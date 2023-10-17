Stockholm To Ban Gas And Diesel Cars From 2025

The ban on gas and diesel vehicles is officially making its way across the globe, with Stockholm the next city in the queue. The Swedish capital now has a plan in place to ban gas and diesel cars in part of the city beginning in 2025, according to Bloomberg. The ban is going to begin in a 20 block area around the capital’s finance hub, the report says. The same area also houses the city’s main shopping attractions. It’ll only allow “electric cars, some hybrid trucks and fuel cell vehicles”, the report says, citing rules reported by SVT that…