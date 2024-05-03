Strong Natural Gas Demand Helps TC Energy Top Q1 Profit Estimate

TC Energy Corporation reported on Friday an increase in comparable earnings for the first quarter of 2024 versus the same period last year, beating analyst estimates, as natural gas pipeline deliveries from western Canada to domestic and export markets jumped to a record. The Canada-based pipeline operator booked comparable earnings of US$0.91 (C$1.24) per common share for the first quarter, compared to US$0.89 (C$1.21) per common share for the first quarter of 2023. The earnings per share for Q1 2024 topped the average analyst…