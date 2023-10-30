30 Oct, 23

Stronger Policies Needed For Global Net Zero Goals, Says IEA

The International Energy Agency (IEA) just released its World Energy Outlook 2023 report. The full report may be found here. Perhaps the most noteworthy prediction from the report is of peak demand for fossil fuels within this decade. However, it is important to note that coal is the only fossil fuel projected to decline over the next decade under the IEA’s Stated Policies Scenario. Global coal consumption is projected to decline by 13.5% by 2030, but natural gas and oil consumption are both projected to rise. The EIA’s projections…

