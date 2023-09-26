Study Says EU Could Scale Blue Hydrogen Faster Than Green Alternative

Blue hydrogen, the one made by reforming natural gas using carbon capture, would be a more cost-effective solution for the EU compared to the so-called green hydrogen made from water electrolysis using renewable electricity, environmental organization Clean Air Task Force (CATF) said in a new report on Tuesday. The European Union’s renewables strategy includes the ambition to produce 10 million tons and import 10 million tons of renewable hydrogen in the EU by the end of this decade. The EU’s target remains challenging…