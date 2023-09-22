Study Says Metals Mining Exposed Millions Of People To Toxic Waste

The beginning of the supply chain of the transition to green energy is not green at all, or rather, it is green with potentially dangerous concentrations of toxic waste. That’s the conclusion of a new study by the University of Lincoln, UK, which showed on Friday that metal mining has had an extensive impact of contamination on rivers and floodplains across the world, with an estimated 23 million people believed to be affected by potentially dangerous concentrations of toxic waste. The authors of the study, published in the journal…