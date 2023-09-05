Subsidies Spark Green Energy Gold Rush In Conservative Regions

Massive federal subsidies for wind and solar energy are prompting conservative state governments to reconsider their opinions on low-carbon generation capacity or, indeed, consider having some. With several hundred billion available in the form of subsidies for solar and wind farms, EV manufacturing, and batteries, among others, the Inflation Reduction Act passed by Congress last year has prompted a race among states for a piece of the subsidy pie. It’s not just the money, either. West Virginia recently approved a titanium manufacturing project…