Sudan Oil Exports under Force Majeure As Pipeline Ruptures in War Zone

Sudan has declared force majeure on crude oil exports from landlocked neighbor South Sudan, following a major rupture in the pipeline carrying crude from South Sudan to a port in Sudan in an area with active military activity. The latest conflict in Sudan erupted in April last year, when the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a paramilitary group, took up arms against the Sudanese army in the capital Khartoum. Sudan is the only conduit for crude oil exports out of landlocked South Sudan. South Sudan broke from Sudan in 2011 and…