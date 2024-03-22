Sudan’s Civil War Sparks Oil Supply Concerns

When Sudan’s civil war broke out in April last year, markets stood by for a few weeks to see if the war would impact oil exports from Sudan, which has no real oil of its own but is the only export route for South Sudan’s oil. When South Sudan’s oil remained unaffected, the markets looked away–and the Western media, too. The civil war was largely buried under the chaos of the Russian war in Ukraine and the Hamas-Israel conflict. But it drones on, and for the first time since the conflict began, oil has been impacted.…