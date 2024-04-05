Suing Big Oil Is Becoming a Lucrative Business

First it was a group of children in Montana. Then, in Portugal, a group sued their local governments for allowing climate change to happen. The Montana group even won. It’s open season for suing governments—and Big Oil. Of course, the supermajors have been a top target for environmentalist groups and some local authorities in the U.S. for years, but the lawsuits have not really resulted in any significant victories for the plaintiffs—yet. But now it seems that anyone who has reason to be unhappy with their lot can just take Big…