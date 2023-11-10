Suncor’s Job Cuts Might Not Have Been Enough

Suncor Energy Inc. has concluded its 1,500 job cuts—but it still may have to find more things to cut, chief executive Rich Kruger said on a Thursday earnings call. Absent from the call was the topic of climate change. The job cuts that are now complete will save the company $450 million per year—a figure which is $50 million more than the company expected when it first announced the cuts, with extra gains coming from cuts in contingent workers and contractors and ultimately making the company more competitive. Suncor said on the call…