Supertanker Stocks Ride The Waves Of Volatile Oil Market

The global ocean shipping sector is one of the most volatile in the oil and gas business. Back in June, we reported that commodity shipping stocks had gone on a tear after freight rates for U.S.-loading supertankers had skyrocketed as Asian refiners turned to the U.S. market amid production cuts by OPEC+ nations. Average spot rates for older very large crude carriers (VLCCs) climbed to $83,300 per day while rates for newer and more fuel-efficient VLCCs hit $91,000 per day. VLCCs are super-massive tankers that carry 2 million barrels…