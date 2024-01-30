Surging VC Interest Marks a New Era for Energy Storage

2023 was a rough year for venture capital funding in the United States. Across sectors, venture capital investments dropped by a whopping 30%, from $242.2 billion in 2022 to just $170.6 billion recorded in startup funding last year. The tip comes as the economy tries to absorb the whiplash of inflation and readjusted valuations. But a couple of key sectors saw marked increases in an otherwise dismal year: artificial intelligence and energy storage. Together, these sectors paint a vivid picture of where the United States economy is headed. …