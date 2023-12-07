Suriname Prepares for South America’s Next Big Oil Boom

After grappling with a lengthy political and economic crisis the government of Suriname pinned hopes of an economic recovery on a massive offshore oil boom. French supermajor TotalEnergies and APA Corporation have made five high-quality oil discoveries since 2020 in Suriname’s offshore Block 58. The discoveries ignited dreams of a transformational oil boom for the former Dutch colony. Two years ago, Paramaribo’s vision for replicating neighboring Guyana’s colossal offshore oil boom, responsible for the economy growing threefold…