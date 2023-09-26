Suriname’s Oil Boom Finally Gets The Green Light

After a flurry of oil discoveries in Suriname’s offshore waters since 2020, it was believed the impoverished former Dutch colony, among the poorest countries in South America, would shortly join neighboring Guyana to benefit from an oil boom of epic proportions. By 2022, those hopes were dashed by the decision of TotalEnergies and APA Corporation to delay the long-awaited multi-billion-dollar final investment decision, or FID, for 1.4-million-acre Block 58, where the partners have made five commercial oil discoveries. This…