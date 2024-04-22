Suriname’s Resource Boom is Back on Track With First Oil Targeted for 2028

Former Dutch colony Suriname shares the offshore Guyana Suriname Basin with the former British colony of Guyana, which is reaping a massive economic windfall from one of South America’s largest oil booms of recent times. Suriname’s government in Paramaribo is hungrily eyeing Guyana’s oil boom, which has propelled the country into the global league of major oil-producing and exporting nations, putting it on track to become one of the wealthiest nations in South America. Deeply impoverished Suriname, which is…