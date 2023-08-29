29 Aug, 23

Surprise Crash In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Higher

UncategorizedNo Comments

The American Petroleum Institute (API) has reported a massive 11.486-million-barrel draw in U.S. crude inventories, compared with the previous week’s 2.418-million-barrel draw as the markets weigh China’s economic activity against U.S. crude inventories. Analysts were expecting an inventory draw of 2.9 million barrels for the week. The total number of barrels of crude oil gained so far this year is just shy of 4 million barrels, according to API data, although there is a net draw in crude inventories since April of almost 44 million barrels.…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This field is required.

This field is required.

Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved.