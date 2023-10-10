Suspected Sabotage In Probe Into Baltic Natural Gas Pipeline Leak

Ongoing investigations into a leak that halted natural gas supply between Finland and Estonia this weekend proceed with the assumption that it could have been sabotage, sources with knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg on Tuesday. The offshore Balticconnector pipeline that transports natural gas between Finland to Estonia was shut down because of a suspected leak that occurred in the early hours of October 8. The 77-km pipeline carries natural gas from Finland, where there is an LNG import terminal, to Estonia. The piece of…