Sweden Accuses Iran of Using Gangs to Target Israelis and Iranian Dissidents

Politics, Geopolitics & Conflict Azerbaijan’s strategic location and hydrocarbon wealth are propelling it to become a major player in energy and geopolitics beyond the South Caucasus. Leveraging partnerships with Turkey and developing pipelines like the Southern Gas Corridor, Azerbaijan aims to reshape Eurasian gas markets. The resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has further unlocked opportunities for regional connectivity and economic development. However, uncertainties surrounding Armenia’s future and border demarcation pose challenges…