30 Nov, 23

Sweden Doubles Down on Nuclear Energy with Parliamentary Approval

The Parliament of Sweden has approved a new energy bill paving the way for the construction of additional nuclear reactors beyond the 10 originally approved to boost energy security and reduce carbon emissions, Reuters reports. Sweden’s current fleet of six nuclear reactors is all that remains from 12 reactors after a 1980 referendum committed to exiting nuclear energy entirely.  A parliamentary statement said the additional nuclear reactors were a response to “expected greater demand for electricity in combination with…

