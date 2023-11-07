07 Nov, 23

Switzerland To Keep Nuclear Plants Operating For Longer Than Planned

UncategorizedNo Comments

Switzerland’s nuclear power plant operators plan to keep the facilities operational for longer than initially planned, spokespeople for the large Swiss utilities Axpo Holding and Alpiq Holding told Bloomberg on Tuesday. Switzerland has four nuclear reactors, which generate up to 40% of its electricity, according to the World Nuclear Association. The Swiss voted in a 2017 referendum to phase out nuclear power but Switzerland has not set a deadline for this and it’s up to operators to decide how long they…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This field is required.

This field is required.

Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved.