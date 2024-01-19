Tadawul Group’s Move Ignites Competition in Commodity Trading via DME Investment

The global commodity markets are undergoing a significant restructuring, driven by factors such as the energy transition, evolving geopolitical alliances, financial constraints, and heightened concerns about supply chains. Arab financial markets are now stepping into the forefront after years of gradual growth by leading national oil companies (NOCs) in commodity trading, exemplified by Aramco Trading and ADNOC Global Trading/Trading. Arab financial institutions are increasingly exploring the potential role of the region in the energy-transition-related…