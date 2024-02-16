Tajikistan Boosts Electricity Exports to Afghanistan Despite Domestic Rationing

In a development underscoring the delicate balance between addressing the needs of Tajikistan’s domestic population and the government’s reliance on stable revenue, the state-owned power company has said it intends to boost electricity exports to Afghanistan, despite ongoing shortages at home. Speaking to reporters on February 13, Barki Tojik head Mahmadumar Asozoda said Tajikistan is poised this year to increase electricity sales to Afghanistan by 17 percent. Barki Tojik exported 2.7 billion kilowatt-hours in 2023, which was 124 million kilowatt-hours…