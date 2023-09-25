Tajikistan Promises Green Hydrogen Production

Tajikistan—a nation heavily dependent on crude oil imports—is looking to develop its green hydrogen industry, with a goal of producing 1 million tons of hydrogen by 2040, the country’s Minister of Energy and Water Resources Daler Juma told Reuters on Monday. Tajikistan plans to have 10 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030. Tajikistan currently generates almost all of its electricity with hydropower and imports almost all of its crude oil from Russia. Its interim goal is to have 500,000 tons of green hydrogen capacity by 2030,…