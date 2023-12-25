Taliban’s Energy Project Threatens Pakistan’s Water Supply

Plans by the Afghan Taliban to build a hydroelectric dam on a major river in eastern Afghanistan has raised concerns in neighboring Pakistan. A spokesman for the Taliban’s Water and Energy Ministry said on December 18 that the “survey and design of the project are complete.” Matiullah Abid told RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi that construction of the dam on the Kunar River would begin when “funds are available.” A Pakistani provincial minister said the unilateral decision by the Taliban to build the dam “will be considered…